FOOTBALL: We can’t let PSNI arrest our charge

Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin is looking to end his side’s recent run of away games with another positive result at the PSNI, this Saturday (KO 3pm).

The Waterside men, who have impressively secured five wins from their opening eight matches on the road, travel to Newforge knowing it will be their last away encounter before starting to play a series of games at their new home, Wilton Park.

“It’s going to be nice after this weekend to not have to jump on a bus on Saturday to play a game, but we have to make sure that we are ready for one more big away performance,” stated the Institute manager.

“Look, we know it’s going to be hard at Newforge, it always is.

“They are well organised and to be fair to them they actually try to play.

“So it should suit us as both sides will try to play football and because of that I think it should be a decent enough game.”

’Stute should have a full strength side to choose from with trio Dean Curry, Ryan Moore and Stephen Curry coming back fresh and full of confidence after playing their part in Northern Ireland’s Junior International success.

The trio helped the NI squad secure the Umbro Quadrangular International Cup in Glasgow after games against Scotland, Isle of Man and Rebublic of Ireland.

Harry McConkey’s squad finished with the silverware thanks to a 2-1 victory over Republic of Ireland on the final day, a result that followed on from a 4-0 defeat of Isle of Man and 2-2 draw against Scotland.

“At the minute we have no injuries, which is great and everyone is raring to go,” confirmed McLaughlin.

“We trained on Saturday and some boys did a wee fitness test just to top their fitness up and everyone is good to go.

“Even the boys who went away in the Junior International tournament have come back fine.

“Ryan, Dean and Stephen, by all accounts, all did really well and they are coming back to us with their confidence boosted after going away and playing in the three games and winning the tournament.

“They have come back fresh and as I said everyone else is fit, so we are now all just raring to go.”