FOOTBALL: Sean Davis Academy starting next week

What has Republic of Ireland internationals Shay Given, Darren Gibson and Shane Duffy all got in common? They are all graduates of the Sean Davis Soccer Academy.

Due to popular demand the Sean Davis four day ‘Summer 2017 Fun Soccer Academy’ gets underway next Monday to Thursday.

The coaching will cater for boys and girls aged 5-17 years and there are numerous mini-soccer competitions as well as the ever popular Penalty King and Queen Competitions.

The coaching staff will include Darren Walker (IFA and European B Licence), Jason Mallon (IFA and European B Licence), Connor Hasson (IFA and European B Licence) and David McGinley, (IFA and European B Licence). The co-ordinator of the course is Sean Davis, a former Manchester United and Middlesborough player.

Registration for the course will take place on Monday 10th July at 10am. Lunch is from 12.30pm to 1pm and the course finishes at 3pm. each day.

In addition to the coaching, each participant on the course will receive a Free Soccer Achievement Certificate and free refreshments daily.

Also there are 100’s of prizes to be won including boot-bags, trophies and medals. For further information contact Sean Davis FAI, IFA, FA, European A Licence Coach on 02871263044.