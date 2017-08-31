FOOTBALL: McLaughlin ready for road trips

Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin wants his players to prepare for what is going to be a tough couple of months.

The Drumahoe men will not be playing at the Riverside Stadium for the foreseeable future and that’s something his players need to deal with.

“We have spoken about it and the boys know about the scenario we are in,” he stated.

“We all know that the ground is going to be out of action for a long time and we have to get our heads around it very shortly, because every game is going to be the same every week.

“You are going to be coming off a bus, teams are going to know that you are on this run of away games and they are going to come at you and you have to be prepared for it.

“So if we don’t prepare properly and we don’t respond to it then you are going to be on the end of more bad defeats than enough.”

McLaughlin, who’s side defeated Moyola Park 9-8 on penalties in the Bet McClean League Cup on Tuesday night, is expecting his players to respond at Portadown this Saturday (KO 3pm).

The Drumahoe men suffered an embarrassing loss at Ballyclare Comrades last Friday night and the ’Stute boss knows it doesn’t get any easier this weekend.

“Anyone who saw our scoreline on Friday night, they are going to see that we have taken a bit of a beating and everybody will want to play us,” he added.

“We have to get back to the drawing board as soon as possible, get back on the training pitch and start working on our mistakes.

“But if we learn one thing from the Ballyclare result is that we learn not to play in the wrong areas.

“We all have to learn from a heavy loss and do our best to makesure that it doesn’t happen again.”

This weekend ’Stute welcome back winger Jamie Dunne, who came on a substitute at Mill Meadow on Tuesday evneing, but Kyle Friel-Curran and Gareth Brown miss out.