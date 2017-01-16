FOOTBALL: Lafferty’s Sheffield United move could earn him an international recall - says N. Ireland legend

NORTHERN Ireland legend, Gerry Armstrong reckons Danny Lafferty’s permanent move to League One leaders, Sheffield United could earn him a recall to Michael O’Neill’s squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The 27 year-old defender made the switch from Premiership outfit, Burnley to Bramall Lane late last week, signing a two-and-a-half year deal which will keep him at the Blades until the end of the 2019 season.

Lafferty, has made 13 appearances for N. Ireland but hasn’t featured in O’Neill’s squad since the 3-0 friendly win over Belarus in May last year, and he’s hoping the move to high flying Sheffield United will mean he will be considered for N.Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

And former N. Ireland striker, Armstrong, believes Lafferty’s form will only improve as United build momentum in their quest for the League One title and promotion back into the Championship.

“It’s a great move for him,” said Armstrong. “They’re flying at the minute. Any club with a bit of momentum going , it’s great to be involved in that as a player. If he gets involved in that he can become a part of it all and it will help his career.

“Whenever I went Tottenham we had a really bad second year when he got relegated for the first time in the history of the club. The following year we came back up again. We had the momentum and the club went from strength to strength,

“I joined Watford when they were on the move as well and the following year we got promoted into top flight football which coincided with the World Cup in 1982.

“You get a great feeling, there’s a lovely buzz at the club and Danny will find that out. He will have exactly the same feeling I had and it will be great to be a part of.

“It should get him back into the N. Ireland set-up if he plays regularly and things keep going well at Sheffield United.”