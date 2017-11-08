FOOTBALL: Institute boss ready for Larne test

Despite sitting at the bottom of the Bluefin Sport Championship all season, Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin believes Larne are going to be a tough side to beat this weekend.

’Stute host the Inver Park men as they look to keep their unbeaten record at Wilton Park intact.

McLaughlin’s side have picked up four points from their opening two games at their new home, but he’s expecting a close encounter this Saturday.

Larne are unbeaten in their last five games, something which hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“As crazy as it may sound, the best footballing side we played this year was Larne, there’s no question about that,” insisted McLaughlin.

“The last time we played them, we found it really difficult to get the ball off them at times and we were lucky enough to come away with a victory.

“They have been the best footballing side we have played, so we definitely are under no illusions when we play them, how good they can be.

“The league position is definitely giving out a false message of how good they are.

“I think they have been really unfortunate in a lot of their games because they are a good side.”

McLaughlin is hoping that summer signing CaoimhinBonner continues his top form.

The centre-back has settled in superbly and his display against Portadown was top-drawer.

“Caoimhin had a couple of magnificent tackles, real last-ditch stuff,” he added.

“He produced some real top-drawer defending at the end (against Portadown) whenever we were maybe 1-v-1 at times, which we probably shouldn’t have been doing, but Caoimhin was different class.

“Him and Dean (Curry) playing together again, after Mark (Scoltock) was excellent for us against the Welders, but I felt that Caoimhin really stepped up for us and he produced a massive performance for us.”