FOOTBALL: Defender returns to Institute

Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin bolstered his squad last night when an old boy rejoined the club.

Defender Eamonn Seydak joined the Drumahoe men much to McLaughlin’s delight.

“It’s a great signing for us Eamonn has Premiership experience and he’s a great addition to our squad,” he stated.

“Eamonn has won trophies and titles with Cliftonville, he has played in Europe and his experience for our young squad will be invaluable.

“He’s a top pro and he’ll be great for our dressing room, as he’s a type of player who likes to talk to younger players and he can also play in a number of positions.

“I know he had a few offers from clubs in the Premiership, so to be able to sign him is a great coup for us.”

’Stute continue their pre-season campaign this weekend when they travel to Buncrana to face Ulster Senior League side Cockhill Celtic, (KO 4pm).

McLaughlin watched his side lose 5-0 at Crusaders on Saturday, admitted while disappointed with the result, he was happy with the players getting minutes under their belt.

“In fairness Crusaders are one of the best sides in the country and they were very, very good, especially in the first half,” he added.

“But we are a young side and that game will help them.

“At the end of the day it’s all about getting minutes and a lot of the squad got them.”