FOOTBALL: City to face Institute in fund raising friendly next week

Derry City take on Institute in a friendly next week with all proceeds going to the Drumahoe club’s ground appeal.

The Waterside men’s Riverside Stadium was extensively damaged after last week’s flood and City boss Kenny Shiels believes a friendly, which will take place at Wilton Park next Tuesday night (Tuesday Sept 5 KO 6.30pm) will, hopefully, attract a decent crowd.

“When I saw Drumahoe I couldn’t believe it. It’s awful for Paddy (McLaughlin) and everyone associated with the club,” admitted Shiels.

“The damage that last week’s flood has done to their ground is incredible, so, hopefully, the Derry City supporters and the Institute fans come out next week and give the financial support they need.”

’Stute manager Paddy McLaughlin admitted he’s delighted with his old club’s gesture.

“Obviously it has been a tough time for everyone connected with the club, so for Kenny Shiels and Derry City to offer this friendly is great,” insisted McLaughlin.

“Institute and Derry City have always had a good relationship and this type of gesture continues to strengthen those links.

“We know that we won’t be playing at the Riverside Stadium for the foreseeable future so, hopefully, the money which we can generate at next week’s friendly will help the club.”

