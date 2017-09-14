FOOTBALL: Brandywell option for Institute

The refurbished Brandywell Stadium and Wilton Park have emerged as two possible venues Institute could play its home games this season.

Officials from the Irish Football Association and the Northern Ireland Football League are expected to travel to the Maiden City next week to inspect Wilton Park; while the Brandywell, which is expected to be ready for the start of 2018, could also be another option.

’Stute will need special dispensation to play at Wilton, however the likes of Limavady United, Dergview and Moyola Park’s grounds are also understood to be possible venues.

Club chairman Bill Anderson confirmed that a number of clubs have been very helpful since their Riverside Stadium was badly damaged by last month’s floods and offered their ground as a possible replacement.

Institute will hope to confirm a new home for the remainder of the 2017/18 season in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, ‘Stute boss Paddy McLaughlin is looking for his side to bounce back at bottom side Larne, this Saturday (KO 3pm).

“The boys know we are going to be on the road for the foreseeable future and nothing has changed in that regard, but we can’t feel sorry for ourselves,” he stated.

“During the week we’ll prepare as best we can for the Larne game and another trip on the road.”

Despite sitting at the foot of the Championship table, McLaughlin is expecting a tough test at Inver Park this weekend.

“I think a couple of results went against them early in the season which didn’t really justify their performance and, having a draw at home to leaders Ballyclare last weekend, it looks like they are starting to click into gear.

“There isn’t much between any of the sides.Last week, we went to Portadown and won and then we go to the Welders and lose.” ’Stute will be without defender Eamonn Seydak for a number of weeks with a knee injury.