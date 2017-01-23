DERRY CITY: Kenny Shiels decides against signing Barinov

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels has confirmed that he will not be signing Latvian centre half, Vitaly Barinov.

The 23-year-old defender played in Sunday’s pre-season friendly game against Ardmore.

“He’s a good player, but he’s not better than what we have,” stated Shiels.

“That has to be my barometer, I’m not bringing in a foreign player who isn’t better than my local kids.”

Shiels also concedes that he’s somewhat in a rush to strengthen his squad ahead of the 2017.

“It takes a while to get in how we play. You can’t bring a player over and throw them straight into the game. There’s a bedding in period that we need to look at so it’s getting a happy medium between when you bring them in and do they fit how we play,” he added.

“They have to fit into that category of player and it’s really hard to get. I’m shopping a lot at the minute and hitting my head against a brick wall, but you have to keep going.

“I’ve had 12 trialists in total and I haven’t taken any so they need to be better and in the price range which meets our budget.”

Shiels was happy after their run out at McCourt’s which saw his side win 5-1 thanks to goals from Rory Patterson (2), Aaron McEneff, Nathan Boyle and Matt Doherty.

“It was the right game for the right time of our pre-season, it was a perfect game for what we needed,” added Shiels.