Derry City have completed the signing of goalkeeper Eric Grimes.

The former Leeds United and Cork City man has signed a one year deal with the Candy Stripes, much to boss Kenny Shiels’ delight.

“Eric is at a good age and has a lot of potential,” admitted Shiels.

“He’s 21 and I want to bring my young players through at the same time.

“I was disappointed to see Shaun (Patton) go but hopefully Eric will be able to replace him and compete with Ger (Doherty) for the number one spot.”