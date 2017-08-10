CRICKET: Top two clash at the Holm

Donemana and Bready both recorded wins in the Premiership last night.

Andrew McBrine top scored with 35 as the Holm men chased 97 to beat Ardmore by 4 wickets - Gary Neely taking 3 for 31 for the Bleachgreen side.

Bready lost just two wickets as they chased down 92 to beat Drummond - Irosh Samarasooriya top scoring with 33 not out and Andrew Austin making 30.

Ricky Lee Dougherty’s side stay is second place behind leaders Coleraine, with a game in hand

Coleraine came down to earth with a bump on Saturday at Sandel Lodge, having bowled Eglinton out for just 79 they themselves were all out for 73.

There was a last ball thriller at Donemana, on Sunday.

The home side needed six off the last ball of the innings to tie the game and James McBrine, only in the side because of twin brothers Junior’s suspension, dispatched Johnny Thompson over the ropes to the delight of the home supporters.

There were two centurions in the game Niall McDonnell was undefeated on 123 in Brigade’s innings while Imran Butt scored 123 in the Donemana reply.

Fox Lodge probably ended Drummond’s time in the Premier Division with a 250 run win at Ballymagorry, they scored 350 with professional Cebo Tshiki hitting a magnificent 162 and bowling the Roesiders out for just 100.

Bready travelled to Ardmore and batting first they scored 221 for 8 with Andrew Austen top scoring with 47.

The home side never looked like getting the runs all out for 152 with Paul McDowell hitting 39.

Burndennett’s Aaron McDermott suffered a horrific leg break while fielding in last weeks game at Strabane and everyone in the North West wishes him a speedy recovery.

Things are really hotting up at both ends of the table and there are another four important games this Saturday.

Drummond v Eglinton

The home side although missing a number of players last week looked a side that already have accepted their fate, they will keep going until the end of the season but look doomed.

Eglinton had a big win last week a result that moves them into fourth in the table, their bowlers certainly did the business at Coleraine and they will be expecting another victory here and should get it.

Prediction: Eglinton.

Donemana v Coleraine

Yet again the match of the day at The Holm, Ricky Lee Dougherty’s side should be back to full strength with their suspended players all returning, last Saturday showed their strength in depth not that anyone doubted it.

How will last weeks shock result effect the Bannsiders, they not for the first time struggled against the spinners and they face more here, they know a defeat would severely dent their title aspirations.

Prediction: Donemana.

Ardmore v Brigade

The Bleachgreen men have slipped into third from bottom and in danger of being involved in a relegation play off, their confidence is at an all time low and they need at least one more win.

Brigade are still very much in the title race although they must depend on other teams dropping points, they were bitterly disappointed with their result last week against an understrength Donemana.

Prediction: Brigade.

Fox Lodge v Bready

The Foxies have given themselves a chance of avoiding the play off their pro Cebo Tshiki showed his true form last Saturday and they will be looking for more of the same in the remaining games.

David Scanlon’s side are now clear of a relegation fight so that should give them the confidence to get another couple of wins under their belts possibly starting here.

Prediction: Bready.