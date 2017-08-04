CRICKET: Porterfield back as Warriors take on Knights

The North West Warriors have landed something of a coup by including Ireland skipper William Porterfield in their squad for Sunday's Interprovincial Cup game against the Northern Knights at Waringstown.

With Leinster Lightning well clear in the table there isn't an awful lot at stake for Ian McGregor's men in this particular game although a win for the home side would set up a winner-take-all finale against the southerners next month.

The Warriors Head Coach though is clearly focused on maintaining his side's recent improvement and the inclusion of the former Donemana batsman is testament to that.

Porterfield had been on the verge of lining out with the Warriors last summer but that plan didn't quite work out. However with International games coming up over the next few weeks this is a good opportunity for him to get some time in the middle.

Sunday's squad sees four changes in total from the side that had to finally settle for a draw in this weeks' run chase challenge against Simon Johnston's charges at Comber.

Debutant Porterfield is joined by Ricky-Lee Dougherty, Andy Britton and Graham Kennedy - the latter fresh from winning the Player of the Tournament award at the under-19 World Cup qualifiers in Jersey.

Craig Young is the most notable absentee, the pace bowler's workload being managed following his recent injury.

Action at the Lawn gets under way at 10.45am.

The squad in full is-

A McBrine Capt (Donemana)

R Allen (Eglinton)

D Barr (Brigade)

A Britton (Brigade)

RL Dougherty (Donemana)

G Kennedy (Ballyspallen)

S Lazars (Coleraine)

W Porterfield (Warwickshire)

D Rankin (Bready)

D Scanlon (Bready)

J Thompson (Brigade)

S Thompson (Eglinton)