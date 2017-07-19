CRICKET: Norh West Warriors team named for T20 game against Leinster Lighting

Ian McGregor has named his Warriors squad for the penultimate round of T20 matches on Friday as the North West side travels south to Merrion for another tussle with Leinster Lightning.

The Head Coach has skipper Andy McBrine, fellow Irish International Craig Young and Strabane all-rounder Aaron Gillespie all back after injuries while Irosh Samarasooriya also returns to the fold.

Perhaps the most notable inclusion in list is Aaron Heywood- the Fox Lodge spinner rewarded for some really good domestic performances. A win for the hosts on Friday will see them wrap up yet another title with a game to spare, however should the visitors spring a major surprise then they will take the race into the final round of matches next month. Action at Anglesea Road gets underway at 5pm.

Warriors squad- A McBrine (capt) (Donemana), R Allen (Eglinton), RL Dougherty (Donemana), A Gillespie (Strabane), A Heywood (Fox Lodge), G Kennedy (Ballyspallen), S Lazars (Coleraine), D Rankin (Bready), J Robinson (Brigade), I Samarasooriya (Bready), S Thompson (Eglinton), C Young (Bready).