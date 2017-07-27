CRICKET: Meet the Donemana side

Donemana face Ballyspallen aiming to win their sixth North West Senior Cup in a row this weekend.

Here is the squad who will be looking to clinch another piece of silverware for the Holm men.

Ricky-Lee Dougherty - In his second season as captain Ricky has done a great job and has maintained the clubs remarkable record in this competition by reaching their seventh final in a row. There are few better, if any, behind the stumps and when he clicks with the bat he can really accelerate the run-rate. Would love to lift the senior cup for a second time as skipper.

Tom Riddles - At the time of writing Tom’s participation in the final or indeed the sport again is in serious doubt after a major health scare. This would be a huge disappointment for Tom and indeed his team-mates who would be losing not just a very good cricketer but a good friend and character in the dressing room. Best wishes to Tom from all the lads!

Gary McClintock - An important all-rounder who will look to make a big impact in the final. With the bat especially, Gary makes scoring runs look so easy at times. A superb player who has matured so well over the past few seasons.

Andy McBrine - Andy particularly enjoys the big occasions as his record in previous cup finals prove, although unfortunately due to Ireland commitments he is expected to miss out on this one. A superb all-rounder who’ll be a big loss for the Holm men.

Andrew Riddles - ‘Aggie’ is in his second season back at the Holm and has fitted in as though he was never away. Another vital batsman in the Donemana line up, capable of turning a game and is another made for the big occasion

Imran Butt - In his first year at the club, Imran has settled in well and in the semi-final showed his class with the bat scoring a wonderful century to help get his side here. A useful swing bowler and there are few better fielders in the North West.

William McClintock - William has had an incredible season to date, has scored runs at a blistering pace and his runs in this competition so far have been one of the main reasons Donemana have reached the final. A great all rounder who just keeps improving each year.

Dwayne McGerrigle - Dwayne is a match winner on his day. A devastating hitter of the ball, great to watch when he’s in full swing. An experienced campaigner and a safe pair of hands. Also another spin option should Donemana require it.

William McBrine - William, like the twins is only 20 years of age and will remarkable be playing in his sixth consecutive Senior Cup Final. A very good off-spinner and excellent fielder who is more than useful with the bat. Hoping for his sixth winners medal.

Jordan McGonigle - One of the stalwarts in North West cricket, he has been part of the glory days on numerous occassions, still as good as ever as he proves week in and week out, determined to get another winners medal to add to his collection.

Kyle Dougherty - The skippers younger brother has been excellent this year, especially with the bat he has rarely disappointed. His performances have called for many to ask for a Warriors call up which would be undoubtedly deserved. Also a very useful bowler especially late on in an innings.

Junior McBrine - What can be said about this veteran which hasn’t been said before. His left-arm spin is as dangerous as ever, will probably bat a little lower down the order than he is used to but still has the talent and experience to deliver. His wonder catch at Coleraine was an internet sensation that went viral.

Jamie Huey - Jamie is a talented opening batsman with a great technique. He could be in line for a call up here and showed with his excellent innings away at Coleraine that he won’t be fazed and looks comfortable at this level.

Levi Dougherty - Another younger brother of the captain, Levi has featured in a few senior games this year. Levi has scored loads of runs at underage level, and no doubt will score plenty for Donemana firsts in the years ahead. Also a very good seam bowler.