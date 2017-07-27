CRICKET: Meet the Ballyspallen squad

Ballyspallen take on Donemana aiming to become the first Championship side to win the North West Senior Cup since 1978.

Here is the squad who will be looking to cause a massive upset this weekend.

Lee Ritchie - The skipper is a great organiser on the field and rarely makes a wrong decision, he is a fine all rounder who leads by example, much of their success is down to his man management, a great motivator.

Stephen Kennedy - (Right handed batsman, right arm off spin): He has been real impressive at the top of the order all season, which has been vital too there success. Also a very useful spin bowler when called upon.

Ian Crown - (Left hand batsman): Has batted in various positions this year, and has the ability too do the job required no matter what number. Also a very energetic fielder who isn’t afraid too throw himself about.

Craig Averill - (Left hand batsman, right arm leg spinner): Since joining the club has showed his class with the bat, scoring runs in both league and cup games in pressure situation. Has also taken vital wickets in big games when called upon. His experience at the higher level is a big boost for the team.

Mark Averill - (Right hand batsman, right arm pace bowler): Has opened the bowling for a large majority of the season, and has been getting the early breakthrough regularly this season. Along with his bowling, he is also a key batsman in the team, scoring runs in the middle order.

Mark McCann - (Right hand batsman): Has been batting in the top order for most of the season, with relative success. Has been getting himself plenty of starts, so hopefully he will be able too push on at Beechgrove.

Darnell McCallum - (Wicket keeper/right handed batsman): The runs he has saved, along with some of the catches and stumpings he has taken, is definitely part of the reason the ’Spallen had a bit of success in the first half of the season and cup games. Along with his keeping he is also a very destructive batsman, who has the ability too take the game away from the opposing team.

Ivan Hill-Nicholl - (Right hand batsman): Ivan is an aggressive batsman, batting in the middle order. If they get off too a good start in a game Ivan has that ability too go in an heap the pressure on the opposing team. He also has plenty of experience at senior level.

Steven McCloskey - (Left arm off spinner): Steven is are leading wicket taker so far this season, and has been bowling with great confidence. If he takes his league and cup form into the final then he could be a difficult to play against, and be key to Ballyspallen.

James Thompson - (Right arm pace bowler): Enjoyed a lot of success early on in the season, and seems to have the nack of getting ‘pros’ out. Has picked up vital wickets throughout the season, and his overs could play a very important part in final.

Jonny Martin - (Right arm pace bowler): He has been a key man in the middle overs for ’Spallen this season, tending too come on first or second change. He has bowled some great spells so far this season and they hope that this form continues.

Graham Kennedy - (Left hand batsman/left arm pace bowled): Has been very successful this season batting four and opening the bowling. His presence in the team along with his ability is a huge loss in the final.