CRICKET: Double header for Bready

Only one game took place last Saturday due to waterlogged grounds, the match at Magheramason between Bready and Eglinton beat the elements.

The visitors scored 199 with skipper Stuart Thompson top scoring with 71 and then bowled the home side out for 150 to move into fourth spot in the table.

There is a full programme this Saturday, while Brigade entertain Bready on Sunday.

Eglinton v Brigade

The Villagers will consider this to have been a decent season if they can finish in fourth spot, they have had some good results and if they had been at full strength in all of their games they might have made the top three.

Brigade are still hoping Donemana slip up in their final three games which is highly unlikely so they must keep winning and at least finish runners up, they may prove to strong for the home side.

Prediction: Brigade.

Coleraine v Drummond

The Bannsiders look once again as if they are going to miss out on the title and after topping the table for the majority of the season this will be a bitter pill to swallow, however they must still go to win their remaining two games.

The Roesiders will enjoy their cricket a lot better in the championship next season and win their fair share of games to be fair to them they have always given their all, this looks like a home banker.

Prediction: Coleraine.

Bready v Donemana

The home side are involved in a double header this weekend again, it looks as if fifth position is the best they can hope for, Craig Young not been able to bowl for a lot of the season hasn’t helped.

Donemana know that a victory here would almost clinch the title what a season they have had and they will want to go through the league campaign unbeaten.

Prediction: Donemana.

Fox Lodge v Ardmore

What an intriguing game this should be as both sides battle it out to avoid the dreaded play off, the home side have hit a bit of form winning their last two games a win here would be a massive help.

Ardmore have had a poor season to many of their players have under performed, their batting especially has let them down for most of the season, this would be the perfect day to put that right.

Prediction: Fox Lodge.