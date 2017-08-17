CRICKET: Donemana with upper hand in race for the title

Donemana have one hand on the Longs Super Valu Premier Divison trophy after their three wicket win over overnight leaders Coleraine at the Holm on Saturday.

The Bannsiders now find themselves 15.5 points behind the Holm men.

This weekend there’s a massive game at the foot of the table with already relegated Drummond hosting second from bottom Ardmore.

Drummond v Ardmore

Drummond can’t wait for the season to end in what has been a disaster they will have to regroup over the winter as they will surely be playing championship cricket next season, they simply aren’t good enough.

Ardmore are currently in the relegation play off position, they to have had a horrendous season winning just three games their next two games are critical and they need at least one more win this may be the one.

Prediction: Ardmore.

Fox Lodge v Donemana

The Foxies after two wins in a row have given themselves a chance of avoiding a play off, their professional Cebo Tshike has been in tremendous form in those two games and Brian Allen and Jason Milligan have started to get some runs.

Ricky Lee Dougherty’s men know that the double is there for the taking a win here might even secure it depending on the Brigade Coleraine game, they have been brilliant all season can they afford to let Junior McBrine retire after the season he is having.

Prediction: Donemana.

Bready v Eglinton

David Scanlon wouldn’t have been happy with last Saturdays defeat at Fox Lodge where they lost fourth spot, he will be looking for a positive response in this one, they want that top four position.

Eglinton have shown improved form in their last couple of games and they like their opponents want to finish fourth, their is an array of talent in both sides with the Villagers fancied to come out on top.

Prediction: Eglinton.

Brigade v Coleraine

It Looks as if these two sides are fighting for the runners up position as Donemana march on. Brigade will look back at a couple of games that they might have won but the table never lies.

Coleraine put up a good show last week at Donemana where they were without Scott Campbell and Tim Chopra they will be hoping both will be back for this game, should be plenty of runs on a peach of a wicket.

Prediction: Brigade.