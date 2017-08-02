CRICKET: Donemana start double hunt

Donemana have done it again winning the Bank of Ireland NW Senior Cup for the sixth time in a row.

They did so comprehensively defeating Championship side Ballyspallen by 233 runs, at Beechgrove.

There are four Long’s Supervalu Premier League games this Saturday.

Fox Lodge v Drummond

This is a virtual relegation decider the Foxies have won just one league game while their opponents have yet to get off the mark.

The home sides batting has fallen apart in their last couple of games and they must rectify that immediately.

Drummond have been a bit unlucky in a number of games they have been batting quite well but it has been their bowlers that has been letting them down, if they can get that right they could win this one.

Prediction: Drummond.

Ardmore v Bready

Both these sides are safe but they will be disappointed not to have done better the home side depend a lot on Decker Curry getting the runs and so far he has disappointed by his high standards.

Bready have been missing Craig Young for a number of matches and that loss would weaken any side, they have a strong batting line up but that might not be enough in this game.

Prediction: Ardmore.

Donemana v Brigade

Undoubtedly the match of the day, the home side will be cock a hoop after their Senior cup win where they were outstanding with both bat and ball, they haven’t lost a league game so far and they are determined to go through the season unbeaten.

Brigade have lost twice and they know that a defeat here would most likely end their title aspirations, they have quality players in their ranks but they will be missing the talented David Murdock out injured.

Prediction: Donemana.

Coleraine v Eglinton

The Bannsiders are playing with great confidence and they have opened up a gap at the top of the table to 33 points although Donemana have two games in hand.

Scott Campbell is in a rich vein of form with the bat.

Eglinton are merely fulfilling fixtures, they were not a full strength in recent games but they can’y go to Sandel Lodge with a weakened side or they will return empty handed, that is the likely outcome.

Prediction: Coleraine.