Youth to explore World War Two roots

Enagh Youth Forum’s Heritage Lottery-funded Young Roots Project ‘World War Two in Derry’ (WWII) will be officially launched at the Beech Hill Hotel at 11am on Saturday.

Laila Scheinpflug, Project Development Worker said: “Over the next 12 month, this active learning project will enable local young people to explore their local history and look at social, economic, political and cultural impacts of World War II in Strathfoyle and Derry.”

Eamon O’Donnell (EYF) said: “This project will connect local young people with their history on their door step.”

The Mayor will unveil a plaque and officially launch this project. Enagh Youth Forum will eventually plant 75 trees to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Base One Europe. This will coincide with the Woodland Trust planting ‘One Million Trees in One Day’ project.