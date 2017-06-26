Yellow weather warning for rain on Tuesday

Hold any plans for outside parties on Tuesday as Northern Ireland is expected to experience "very heavy rainfall".

A yellow Met Office weather warning has been issued for "some very heavy rainfall over parts of Northern Ireland during Tuesday afternoon".

Heavy rain

The weather warning is in place for Northern Ireland between noon and 8pm.

According to the Met Office: "Heavy showers will develop over parts of Northern Ireland on Tuesday afternoon. There is the potential for some disruption from the heavy rainfall as well as local hail or thunder though it is likely that many places will miss the worst.”