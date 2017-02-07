Woman interviewed over Limavady road driving

Police have thanked the public for their assistance after an appeal in connection with a vehicle on the Limavady mountain road.

Chief Inspector Mark McClarence said: “We asked witnesses to contact us about footage on social media which showed a car driving on the Limavady Road on Tuesday 24 January. On Friday 3 February, a female attended a police station voluntarily and was interviewed by police. A file is currently being prepared for the PPS. We would like to thank the public for their assistance in our appeal for information.”