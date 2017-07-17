Woman dies house fire

A woman has died following a house fire in Limavady.

Police can confirm that a woman, aged in her 50s, died following a fire at a house in Grange Park in Limavady this morning, Monday, July 17.

Police received a report of a fire at a house at around 6.25am. Emergency Services attended but unfortunately the woman was found deceased at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has now commenced.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Spokesperson said: “Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) received a call from the PSNI at 6.28am this morning to a house fire at Grange Park, Limavady. “Tragically a lady has died and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the lady who has died.

“The fire was out on arrival of Fire Crews. 3 Fire Appliances from Limavady, Crescent Link and Dungiven Fire Stations attended the incident.

“A passer-by noticed smoke coming from the house and alerted the emergency services. A smoke alarm was also sounding from the property.

“The cause of the fire is being investigated.”