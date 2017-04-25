Woman (69) dies following Strabane collision

Police have released the name of the woman who died following a road traffic collision in Strabane last night (Monday).

Margaret McLaughlin (69) passed away in hospital from injuries she sustained in the Urney Road incident.

PSNI Inspector Ray Wilson said: “The collision, between a lorry and a car, took place around 10.30pm at the junction between the Urney Road and Great Northern Link.

“A short time later, 69-year-old Margaret McLaughlin, who was a front seat passenger in the car died in hospital from injuries she sustained in the collision.

“Her husband, who was driving, remains in hospital. He is in a stable condition with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening at this time.”

Inspector Wilson went on to appeal for witnesses to the fatal RTC.

“I would ask anyone who saw anything last night around the time of the incident that could help us with our enquiries, to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1317 of 24/4/17.

“A 20 year old man was arrested at the scene and is currently in custody, helping police with their enquiries.”

Motorists are advised that the Great Northern Link is closed from the junction with Bradley Way to the junction with the Melmount Road.

The Urney Road is closed from the junction with Melmount Road to the junction with the Castletown Road, while officers continue with their investigation into what happened.