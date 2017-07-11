WHSCT working on autism strategy

The Western Trust has confirmed it’s working with the Health and Social Care Board’s Autism Strategy Regional Multi-Agency Implementation Team (ASRMAIT) on the coordination of autism services.

“The WHSCT is committed to taking forward its obligations under ASRMAIT, work is on-going in respect of the action plan which has been extended for one year to 2017. The Trust has participated in workshops with the Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) on developing a new Regional Model, with focus on early intervention and support, and lifelong approach to autism service provision,” the trust recently confirmed in response to a Freedom of Information request.

ASRMAIT is responsible for the implementation of the North’s Autism Strategy (2013-2020), which was launched by former Health Minister Edwin Poots in 2014.