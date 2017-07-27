White van ‘made off’ from injury incident in Limavady - PSNI

Police are trying to trace the driver of a white van which they say made off from an injury road traffic collision on the Drumrane Road in Limavady at approximately 1.00pm today.

The vehicle, possibly a Citroen Berlingo, is believed to be missing a wing mirror, according to a PSNI Limavady social media post.

Anyone with information is to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 547 of 27/07/2017.