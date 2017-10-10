What a feeling says Strictly’s Joanne

The Millennium Forum has announced that former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star, Joanne Clifton, will play the lead role of Alex Owens in the smash hit UK tour Flashdance – The Musical when it descends onto the stage for a week-long run in March.

Flashdance the Musical will perform at the cityside venue from Monday, March 19 to Saturday, March 24, 2018 as part of an extensive tour to 23 venues.

Having played to critical acclaim since August, Joanne Clifton is joined on stage by cast Ben Adams, Colin Kiyani, Rikki Chamberlain, Garry Lee Netley, Carol Ball, Sia Dauda, Hollie Ann Lowe, Simeon Beckett, Rhodri Watkins, Demmileigh Foster, Emily Kenwright, Ameila Rose Fielding, Alex Christian, Matt Concannon, Verity Jones, Ross Meagrow and Sasha Latoya.

Joanne Clifton is thrilled to be performing in this high energy dance musical.

She said: “I am already having the best time ever on this tour and so am delighted to be staying on for 2018.

“We have so much fun on stage and off, and I really am dancing like I’ve never danced before!”

Flashdance - The Musical tells the inspiring and unforgettable story of 18-year-old Alex, a welder by day and ‘flashdancer’ by night, who dreams of going to the prestigious Shipley Dance Academy and becoming a professional dancer.

When a romance complicates her ambitions, she harnesses it to drive her dream.

Take your passion and make it happen!

Joanne was a professional dancer on the BBC TV series Strictly Come Dancing since 2014, winning the Christmas Special in 2015 with Harry Judd who was series 9 champion and the fourteenth series in 2016 with Ore Oduba.

She is also currently appearing as an expert presenter on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two in 2015.

She also recently played the title role of Millie Dillmount in the UK tour of Thoroughly Modern Millie in 2017.

Joanne’s brother Kevin is also a professional teacher on Strictly Come Dancing. He became the first professional dancer in the shows history to compete in four consecutive finals, for the fourth time Clifton finished as the series runner-up with Redknapp after losing out in the final result to Ore Oduba and Joanne.

Tickets are now available from the Box Office. Telephone 028 71 264455 or visit www.millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.