Western Trust warning on bogus callers in Londonderry

The Western Health & Social Care Trust have warned the public on bogus callers operating in the Londonderry area seeking cash to purchase medical equipment for Altnagelvin Hospital.

A Western Trust spokesperson said: “It has been brought to our attention that there may be bogus callers operating in the Derry/Londonderry area claiming to be from the Western Trust.

“It appears to be a case of cold calling ondoorsteps and asking residents for access to their bank details or for cash to fund medical equipment for Altnagelvin Hospital.

“The Western Trust would like to advise members of the community to be vigilant, to inform elderly or vulnerable dependants about these incidents and contact the police of any suspicious activity.”