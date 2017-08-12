We know who illegal fly-tippers are: Sinn Féin councillor

A Sinn Féin councillor believes some of the anti-community fly-tippers who have ignored pleas from residents and continued to treat Rosemount like a landfill dump have been identified.

Colr. Mickey Cooper, who recently hailed the roll-out of a pilot CCTV surveillance scheme aimed at clamping down on the problem in the area has, however, appealed for any witnesses to the latest spate of illegal dumping this week to report it.

He said: "Once again, it was a shocking sight that has been left behind with this dumping.

"I spent Friday afternoon with local residents in Lower Nassau Street and Grafton Street gathering a large number of cans and furniture into central collection area so it can be collected by the council as quickly as possible.

"We have identified the source of some of the dumping but need more information so we can challenge and pursue other offenders.

"I would urge anyone with information on this to contact myself or the council if they are aware of anyone dumping in the area."