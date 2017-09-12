Waterside Women’s Centre is now enrolling for courses beginning in September 2017. We have a packed programme of new and exciting courses to suit women of all ages.

As the children go back to school, many women question what opportunities are available for them. The Waterside Women’s Centre can answer some of these questions:

Do you want to improve your health and wellbeing? The Centre is offering a range of fitness courses at a low cost. The courses take place in local venues and we offer childcare in our onsite crèche.

Do you need to get a work related qualification? The Centre is offering PROSPER 2 courses. These courses help you gain the qualification needed to further your education or move into employment. The courses are for those in receipt of benefits or are not in education, training or employment. We are offering level one Adult Social Care and Introduction to Counselling.

Do you want to develop your Essential Skills? We are offering accredited courses in Literacy, Numeracy and ICT. We also are offering Level 2 Certificate in Introduction to Autism Spectrum Conditions and Start IT. These courses are certainly worth finding out more about.

Do you have a creative side? We still have space available on Painting and Crochet. These courses not only provide women with the opportunity to make their own unique pieces of work but most importantly to have fun and meet others.

Do you need childcare? We have free on-site childcare available for children aged 8 weeks to 4 years. The childcare sessions run alongside the class times, to make the decision to register on a course that little bit easier.

Do you want to volunteer? Waterside Women’s Centre is looking for people to help out with our Older People’s Project and spend time supporting activities in nursing and residential homes locally.

Are you interested in what we have to offer? For further details on all of the courses available contact Rosemary or Donna on 028 71341579 or visit our web site www.watersidewomen.net