WATCH: Translink appeals for safety first on the Railways this summer

Translink NI Railways is appealing to parents to help reinforce the message that railways are not safe places to play or congregate.

Translink say that during the summer months they see an increase in the number of near misses and unsafe behaviour from members of the public on or near tracks - which puts them at risk of serious injury.

The company say safety is their top priority and they want to maintain their high safety standards for customers, staff and the wider public.

"By working together, we can prevent potentially dangerous incidents of trespass, vandalism and dangerous behaviour on trains, near railway tracks or on station platforms," adds the Translink spokesman. "People who use railway crossings are also reminded to be vigilant at all times, pay attention to warning lights and notices and not to get complacent."

Translink’s Head of Rail Operations Richard Knox said “Young people are more inclined to congregate at our stations and rail halts during the summer months and we see an increase in people walking along the railway line or crossing the tracks, which is an extremely dangerous practice.

“Many young people unwittingly put themselves at risk. A distraction such as using a mobile phone or a momentary lapse of concentration can have massive implications and trains travelling at 70mph need the length of four football pitches in order to stop”.

Richard Knox added: “We have a zero tolerance approach to trespass or anti-social behaviour. We offer a reward of up to £1,000 for those who give evidence which leads to a successful conviction”.

