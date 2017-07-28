WATCH: Joke about Londonderry goes viral

A skit involving Londonderry from BBC Northern Ireland's comedy show 'Late Licence' is taking social media by storm.

The short clip shows a young woman pull over to the side of the road to offer a young male hitchhiker a lift.

However, when the young woman learns the passenger is going to "Derry" to meet a girl she immediately tells him she is no longer travelling in that direction.

The passenger politely exits the car at which time the woman puts on a dance music version of 'The Sash' and shouts "I am not going to Derry, I am going to Londonderry. Yeoooo."

The video was shared on BBC NI's Facebook page yesterday and has already been viewed more than 600,000 times.

'Late Licence' will be on BBC Two NI on Saturday at 10:15pm.