WATCH: It's official - STORM BRIAN is heading this way!

Met Éireann has elected to name a storm making its way towards Northern Ireland.

Expert forecasters think Storm Brian will arrive in Northern Ireland on Saturday.

The decision taken to name the storm was taken by Met Éireann because of the "potential risk of orange level winds developing in coastal regions of a number of counties in the west and southwest of the Republic of Ireland.

A Met Office yellow status severe weather warning for heavy rain for all of Northern Ireland is active between 3pm and 11.55pm on Thursday.

