Have you clocked in yet to catch 9 to 5 the Musical which runs in the Riversisde Theatre in Coleraine from April 28 - May 6?

Here’s a chance to meet the cast from the Portrush Music Society show.

Book now at the Riverside Box Office on 028 70 123 123 or online at tickets@riversidetheatre.org.uk

* Slideshow photography by Atlantic Lens