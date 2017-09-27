Search

WATCH: Down memory lane with the Sentinel

Take a wander down memory lane with some of our old photos.

This week we look at 1989. Recognise anyone?

Dr Don McGinley of the Foyle Hospice making the draw for a clinker sea boat made by McDonald and Sons, Moville. The Donegal banch of the Hospice raised 5,000 punts from the raffle and the winner was Alma Marine, Kent. Also included are Anne McCarron, Tom McGinley and Joan Brown.

