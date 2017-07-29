Wardens badly shaken in van stoning incident

A number of community wardens were badly shaken after their van was stoned in Galliagh, according to Sinn Féin Councillor Caoimhe McKnight who has condemned the attack.

Colr. McKnight said the wardens' van was badly damaged during the incident on Friday night.

She said: "Residents I have spoken to are rightly outraged after an attack on the Community Wardens in the Galliagh Park area. The workers were shaken up by this attack.

"Their van was stoned and badly damaged in the incident.

"The wardens are out late at night dealing with all sort of incidents across our city and are a lifeline for many people in their hour of need.

"I would appeal for these attacks on vital services to stop and if anyone has information on those responsible to contact the police."