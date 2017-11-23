'Vulnerable' young boy and two women 'shaken' after 'frightening ordeal'

A vulnerable young boy and two women were left shaken after a masked gang, a member of whom may have been armed, reportedly descended on a home in Londonderry on Wednesday.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Ballymagroarty.

Inspector Ian Hunt said: “Police received a report of a number of masked males outside a property in the O’Casey Court area at around 9:50pm. It was reported one of the males possibly had a firearm.

"Three people in the property, including two females, aged in their 60s and 40s, and a vulnerable young boy were uninjured during the incident, however, this was a frightening ordeal for the occupants who were left shaken.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the O’Casey Court area last night at around 9.50 p.m. and saw any suspicious activity, or anyone who knows anything about this to contact police at Strand Road on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1353 of 22/11/17. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”