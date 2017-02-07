‘Vigilance’ urged after spate of burglaries in Londonderry

Police in Londonderry are appealing for information about a series of burglaries in the city between January 31 and February 2.

Inspector Johnny Hunter said: “Six burglaries were carried out over a three-day period in both the cityside and Waterside areas of the city.

“Anyone who has any information should contact police at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101.”

Expressing concern at the spate of incidents, Foyle DUP representative Gary Middleton urged people to be vigilant.

He said: “Last week’s despicable break-ins at a residential premises in the Roe Gardens area of Irish Street and in a property in the Fountain area are the latest in a spate of burglaries in the area. Large sums of money and other possessions have been stolen.

“I am also aware of a break-in in the Newbuildings area within recent days. I have requested that the PSNI increase their patrols throughout our local neighbourhoods to provide reassurance and safety to all concerned.

“I would urge everyone to report any suspicious activity within their area to the PSNI to ensure that those who are carrying out these acts are brought to justice.”