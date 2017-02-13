Video: Pupils from Groarty Integrated Primary and Gaeilscoil na Daróige lead a noisy march through Ballymagroarty to demand funding for a new shared campus

Pupils led parents, staff and supporters on a march up the Coshquinn Road on Friday demanding money promised as part of a £500m shared education roll out at Stormont House and 'Fresh Start' be released to fund a new joint Groarty Primary and Gaeilscoil na Daróige campus.

Gaeilscoil na Daróige pupils chanted "táimid dearg, dearg le fearg", indicating their anger after being told their bid for a new shared campus had not been endorsed by the Education Authority.

Pupils march in Ballymagroarty this afternoon.

Groarty Pupils shouted "we have the right to a new site" in a unique bilingual protest that attracted a large train of support from the wider community.