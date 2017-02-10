VIDEO: Londonderry homes evacuated after suspicious object found

Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Farm Hill area of Londonderry following the discovery of a suspicious object.

Inspector Ray Wilson said: “A number of homes in the area have been evacuated. The area remains closed while the object is examined. There are no further details at present.”

The scene of the security alert. Photo: Mark H. Durkan (SDLP)

One resident who was affected by the security alert said she was ‘shocked and surprised’.

“This is a really quiet area. I can’t understand why something like this would happen in this area - I am really shocked and surprised. I hope the police can deal with this as safely and as quickly as possible,” the resident said.