Unwelcome guest told police to ‘f**k off’

A 34-years-old man who told police to “go f**k themselves” when he was asked to leave his brother’s house, where he had become an unwelcome guest last month, has been fined £100 after appearing at Derry Magistrate’s Court.

The court heard how John Paul O’Hagan, of Northland Road, became disorderly, during an incident in Glenowen.

A Public Prosecution Service solicitor told the court how police attended premises in Glenowen Park on March 26 in order to speak to O’Hagan who was refusing to leave his brother’s home.

Police spoke to the defendant he initially agreed to go home, the PPS solicitor said.

However, he later returned to the premises and, when approached by police who had remained in the area, told them “to go f**k themselves.”

The court heard that O’Hagan refused to moderate his behaviour despite being asked to by police but rather told the attendant officer to “f**k off.”

O’Hagan’s defence solicitor Paddy McDermott observed that the outburst was certainly “not the worst disorderly behaviour.”

Mr. McDermott explained that he had been visiting his brother’s house in Glenowen but had subsequently been asked to leave and reacted badly.

He argued the abuse levelled at police attending the scene “was not the worst type of abuse” the court would have come across.

District Judge John Rea agreed that the incident had been at “the lower end of the scale” in terms of disorderly behaviour.

He fined O’Hagan £100 and ordered him pay a £15 offender levy of £15.