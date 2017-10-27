Under-car bomb probe: four released unconditionally

Four people arrested as part of an investigation into a bomb placed under the car of a serving PSNI officer have been released unconditionally.
The three men, aged 29, 38 and 46, and a 32-year-old woman were arrested in Belfast, Derry and Pomeroy.
Detectives from the Serious Crime Branch made the arrests on Thursday.
An under-vehicle improvised explosive device was placed under the car of a serving police officer in Eglinton on June 18, 2015.
The PSNI have now confirmed that all four “have been released unconditionally”.
