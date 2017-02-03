Unanimous vote for 0% district rate increase

The Causeway Coast and Glens District Council voted on Thursday, January 2 to strike a 0% rate increase following a proposal by DUP Alderman John Finlay.

Council is required each year by 15th February to strike a rate for the financial year commencing on 1st April thereafter. In order to do this the budgetary position of Council has to be assessed taking into account any financial pressures, funding changes or potential savings that will all have an effect of the eventual rate struck.

It was reported to Council in the autumn that the opening position for the 2017/18 rates estimates was a cost pressure of approximately 2.5% in terms of a rate increase.

However, further work refining the figures resulted in it being reported to Council in January that in order to produce a budget enabling Council to strike a rate with no increase Council Officers needed to identify savings/additional income totally just under £900k which they achieved.

The vote gained unanimous support from all elected members and afterwards Alderman Finlay said: “As DUP group lead I proposed a zero change in the district rate for 2017/18 and I am pleased that this has been agreed by Council.

“The merging of four Councils and the Planning function into one organisation since 2014/15 has been challenging, and the efficiencies we would have like to have seen as a result of the amalgamations are slow in coming.

“However, holding the district rate at zero for another year has enabled businesses and households alike to plan budgets with relative certainty over the last few years.

“The DUP party group has argued for a long-term rates plan which will enable that stability to continue whilst Council continues to invest in schemes that matter most to people.”