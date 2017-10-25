UDA man Glen Barr’s peace-building work will be his greatest legacy: Bishop Ken Good

The Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Rev. Ken Good, has said many find it hard to reconcile the late Glen Barr’s leading role within the UDA in the 1970s with his later peace-building and community development efforts.

Rev. Good, however, acknowledged Mr. Barr had made an “immense contribution” to civic life in the North West.

“Glen Barr was a significant figure in the recent history of Londonderry and Northern Ireland. Many will find it difficult to overlook his early involvement with the UDA,” said Bishop Good.

“Subsequently, though, he dedicated himself to the pursuit of peace in Northern Ireland and prosperity for his community. He made an immense contribution to this city and region, and witnessed to the possibility of transformation in one’s own life as well as in their community. He made his mark in a variety of fields – politics, trade unionism and job creation,” added the local prelate.

Bishop Good said he believed Mr. Barr’s work in bringing the nationalist and unionist traditions closer together would be remembered.

“Ultimately, though, his work to achieve reconciliation – most notably through the Peace Tower at Messines – may prove to be his greatest legacy. I offer my sincere condolences to his wife, Isa, and their children Jacqueline, Iain, Warren and Craig,” he said.