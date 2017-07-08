Twelfth celebrations begin in Rossnowlagh

Thousands of Orangemen and women have taken part in their annual parade in Rossnowlagh in County Donegal.

Fifty lodges from around Ireland, along with visiting Orangemen and women, attended the event.

The parade, accompanied by 30 bands, made its way along the rural coastal setting into the centre of the seaside village before a religious service.

Many families with young children gathered at vantage points along the route to take in the demonstration.

County grandmaster David Mahon said Donegal prides itself on being a family-friendly day with a relaxed atmosphere.

The parade is the traditional opener to the annual 12 July celebrations