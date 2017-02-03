Tributes to young cricketer Jack Glenn after sudden death

Irish and North West cricket followers were shocked to hear of the sudden death of Jack Glenn in Londonderry yesterday.

The popular 23 year-old played locally for Bready, Glendermott and Creevedonnell.

A talented leg-spinning all-rounder, Glenn also played internationally for Ireland youth teams between Under 13 and Under 17 levels.

He was part of the squad which won the Under 13 European Championships in Denmark in 2007 playing a major role in the crucial one-wicket win over runners-up Scotland.

He also was the third leading wicket taker in the 2009 Under 15 European Championships in Scotland.

Irish international Tyrone Kane was a colleague in those youth teams and he paid tribute to him saying:”It’s terrible news. I’m saddened to hear about Jack, who was the soul of all the underage teams we were involved in.

“There were some great times shared down the years. May he Rest In Peace.

Jack was also part of the Foyle College team which won the Ulster Bank Schools Cup. The school shared the following posting on social media.

“We are shocked and saddened by the passing of a lovely soul. Jack was a true star and his light will never go out. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends at this very traumatic time.”

North West Cricket Union spokesman Lawrence Moore also paid tribute, saying: “On behalf of the North West Cricket Union we wish to offer sincerest condolences to the Glenn family on their tragic loss.

“A young man who always had a smile on his face, this is devastating news for everyone who knew Jack, and particularly for his family and friends.

May God bless his gentle soul.”

Scott Campbell, Coleraine CC captain, said: “Shocking news to come home to today. Thoughts go out to all the family. RIP Jacko.”

David Scanlon, captain of Bready Cricket Club, described his “utter shock” in a Facebook post. “Rest in peace mate,” he said. “Seriously sad news! You definitely were one of the lads.”