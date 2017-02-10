Work postponed on main road to Belfast International Airport

Roadworks on a main road used to access Belfast International Airport will not be taking place this weekend.

Commenting on the postponement, Managing Director of the airport, Graham Keddie said: “A57 Ballyrobin Road closure affecting Belfast International Airport will be postponed this weekend due to potential low temperatures.”

The road was set to be closed from 7pm on Friday, February 10 until 6am on Monday, February 13.

The road closure was to allow for resurfacing work.