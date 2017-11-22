VIDEO: Motorist ignores red light and narrowly avoids head on collision with van

People in Northern Ireland have reacted angrily to a video that shows a motorist ignoring a red light and narrowly avoiding a head on collision with a van.

The video was shared on Facebook by Idiot Drivers NI on Tuesday.

The black car overtakes a line of other vehicles which are all stationary at a red light.

The incident occurred on the Banbridge Road near Lurgan earlier in the week.

The dash-cam footage clearly shows vehicles slowing down to a stop at a set of traffic lights.

Despite red light clearly being displayed, a motorist driving a black car, overtakes six other vehicles, ignores the red light and narrowly avoids a head on collision with a van.

"This is shocking and makes me so angry - no consideration shown for anyone else on the road," commented one woman.

"The person driving the car could have caused a serious accident and someone could have been badly hurt or killed - it's just not on," added another.

The PSNI is aware of the footage on Idiot Drivers NI, however no report has been made to police.

