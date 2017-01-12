Translink completes purchase of Old Waterside Station

A key milestone in the development of the North-West Transport Hub has now been reached.

The purchase of the Old Waterside Station - identified as the preferred site for the integrated facility following public consultation - has been completed by Translink.

Welcoming the progress, Infrastructure Minister Chris Hazzard said: “This is an important milestone for this ambitious project which will consist of new train terminus accommodation, an enhanced park and ride scheme with approximately 100 spaces and additional facilities to promote sustainable and active travel options in the region. “The project is currently being progressed to detailed design and planning application. My Department will continue to work closely with Translink, Derry City and Strabane Council and other key stakeholders.”

Chris Conway, Translink Group chief executive, said: “This is an exciting development in our plans to deliver the new Multi Modal Transport Hub for the North-West.

“We launched public consultation on the design proposals last year and have already received a very positive response to this from a range of stakeholders. The closing date is next Friday (20 January) so there is still time for people to give us their feedback on these proposals. www.translink.ci.uk/northwesthub/”