PSNI: Laser pen shone into plane cockpit could have had ‘terrible consequences’

A laser pen was shone into the cockpit of a passenger plane coming into land at City of Derry Airport last week, police have confirmed.

The shocking incident occurred on Thursday night, August 24, and police have appealed for information to help them catch the culprit.

Detectives in Limavady have issued a public appeal for information following the laser pen attack, which occurred in the Ballykelly area.

The incident was reported shortly after 10pm as the aircraft was descending to the City of Derry Airport from Stansted.

Sergeant John Dornan said: “On this occasion, the laser was shone towards the cockpit. This could have had terrible consequences and I would ask anyone with information that could assist in our investigation to contact us.

“We believe the laser was shone from somewhere in the Ballykelly area. If you can help identify whoever was responsible, or have any relevant information, please contact the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 1499 of 24/08/17. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”