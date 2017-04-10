‘Positive’ engagement to minimise Easter car cruise disruption in Portrush

Police are working in partnership with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council to make sure the planned car cruise for Easter Sunday in Portrush causes as little disruption as possible.

PSNI Superintendent John Magill explained they have had ongoing meetings with the organisers of the cruise to press upon them the need for the event to be legal and safe.

He said: “We understand this will bring extra traffic to the town and that delays will be inevitable. However, we are working together to minimise, as much as possible, any disruption this will bring.

“The organisers have been working positively with us and we have made it clear that any form of anti-social driving or reckless behaviour will not be tolerated. There will be a police presence in the town to offer reassurance to local residents and businesses and to ensure that drivers and passengers are not engaging in behaviour that would impact negatively on the local community.

“It is our understanding that car enthusiasts from across Northern Ireland will be making their way to the North Coast for this event and we would remind them about the need to respect the rules of the road on their journey. While we have been told this event is about motoring appreciation, we will not tolerate excessive speeds, dangerous driving or any practice that put the lives of road users at risk.”

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Maura Hickey, pointed out that Easter is a busy time for Portrush and it is important that everyone is able to enjoy their time in the resort.

She added: “I’m glad that the cruise organisers have already been working with the PSNI, and I hope this co-operation will lead to a safe event for all. It is important that the rules of the road are respected, and I would urge everyone taking part to act with consideration at all times.”

